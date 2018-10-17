Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 with Big View display, AI assistant launched in India: Price, specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and face unlock feature.

Expanding its “Eluga” series with “Big View” display, Panasonic on Wednesday launched “Ray 530” smartphone for Rs 8,999 in India.

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and face unlock feature.

The device also comes with Panasonic’s trademark Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled assistant — Arbo Hub.

“The ‘Eluga Ray 530’ is a performance powerhouse that offers exceptional features such as high definition display, stylish looks, and the AI – Arbo Hub – our one stop app to make life easier,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Running on Android Oreo 8.0, powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor and 3000 mAh battery, the device features a 13MP rear camera with auto focus (AF) and a 5MP selfie shooter with flash.

“Eluga Ray 530” is available for purchase in black and blue colour variants on various online platforms.