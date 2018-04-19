Panasonic Arbo Hub: Your go-to app for everything

Seasoned mobile industry watchers hold not just the iconic BlackBerry device in high esteem, but also its hugely popular BlackBerry Hub service—an app that displays your emails, text messages, Facebook messages, Instagram notifications, etc., all in one place.

Seasoned mobile industry watchers hold not just the iconic BlackBerry device in high esteem, but also its hugely popular BlackBerry Hub service—an app that displays your emails, text messages, Facebook messages, Instagram notifications, etc., all in one place. The Arbo Hub from Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic will remind you of that convenience in the high-paced mobility world. An artificial intelligence powered Hub, it provides Panasonic smartphone users access to multiple apps and services on a single platform.

Arbo Hub, the ‘go-to’ app for everything, is where all of Arbo’s (Panasonic’s AI-based assistant launched in March 2017) learnings are utilised. Equipped with AI and machine learning, Arbo Hub learns the user preferences and makes recommendations based on areas of interest. User will be shown information, data, content, games and shows which are relevant to them. It will be introduced to users of Eluga Ray 700, through an over the air update (FOTA). Two of Panasonic’s upcoming smartphone models—P85 NXT and Eluga Ray 710—will have this new service. For Arbo Hub, Panasonic has partnered with various apps like Accuweather which provides users with real-time weather updates for on spot location, NewsPoint for latest news based on the taste and preferences, updates on cricket matches including live scores, history of previous matches and daily, weekly and monthly horoscope.

For those users who rely heavily on app-based cab hailing services, Arbo Hub app’s intuitive interface lets them compare fares between the two most recognised app services, Ola and Uber. It not only shows the varying fares but also allows you to select between different categories (share or personal) within the app. Arbo Hub also turns into an entertainment centre by allowing the user to play HTML5-based games powered by Gamezop and covers e-payments via MobiKwik, allowing the user to pay utility bills.

Pankaj Rana, business head-mobility dDivision, Panasonic India, said, “We have struck all the right chords with Arbo. With Arbo Hub, the Arbo family will now expand from an AI-powered virtual assistant to an AI-powered application Hub. The users now do not have to download multiple apps.”