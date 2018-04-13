Panasonic announces AI-powered Arbo Hub platform for smartphones

Panasonic has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users

Expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered Arbo Hub platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services.

The device maker also announced it will launch its upcoming Panasonic P85 NXT and Eluga Ray 710 devices with Arbo Hub built-in.

Arbo Hub adapts to the users’ specific needs and provides services on one single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps on smartphones, the company said in a statement.

The company has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik, and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users.

“We have struck all the right chords with ‘Arbo’, our virtual assistant, that was launched a year ago. Now, users do not have to download multiple apps and clutter their phones as ‘Arbo Hub’ will give all services on a single platform,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

The Arbo Hub will be rolled out for Eluga Ray 700 via an over the air (OTA) update.