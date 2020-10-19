  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after Chinese company assures to control ‘immoral contents’

By: |
October 19, 2020 8:16 PM

The lifting of restrictions came after TikTok said on Saturday that it would reallocate more resources for the improvement of its service in Pakistan.

TikTok, TikTok app, TikTok Ban, TikTok Pakistan, Imran Khan, China, IndiaTikTok is hugely popular and has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan, with 14.7 million times in 2020 alone. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan’s telecom watchdog on Monday unblocked the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after the company assured it to control the ‘immoral contents’. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had banned the app on October 9 after getting numerous complaints over its ‘immoral’ content. The PTA tweeted that ‘after assurance from the (TikTok) management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality,’ it was decided to lift the ban.

“TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws,” according to the tweet. Earlier, the PTA had alleged that the video-sharing app failed to block ‘obscene and immoral’ contents despite being told many times. The lifting of restrictions came after TikTok said on Saturday that it would reallocate more resources for the improvement of its service in Pakistan.

Related News

“If the Government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we will certainly assess our allocation of resources to this market,” it had said in the statement.

The app is hugely popular and has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan, with 14.7 million times in 2020 alone. TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been in crosshairs worldwide. The Indian and the US governments have already banned it over security concerns.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after Chinese company assures to control ‘immoral contents’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amazon Web Services, NITI Aayog launch Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre
2Chinese hackers caught running massive malware campaign in guise of McAfee antivirus software: Google
3Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra design leaked; launch tipped for January 2021