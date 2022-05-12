PadoSee: Reinvent your home security with this AI solution

Graymatics, a leading provider of video and image analytics solutions, has introduced PadoSee, a smart home security solution, for Indian residential security needs. PadoSee is customised to suit the needs of individual homeowners, apartment complexes and neighbourhood surveillance. The system is said to be superior to conventional home cameras and security monitors and eliminates the need for manual monitoring. Price-wise, it costs Rs 100-2,000 per month based on the features consumed, as it employs a pay-and-use kind of model.

At its core, PadoSee is a smart AI and deep learning-powered solution that offers end-to-end home security coverage automatically and efficiently. This scalable solution can analyse one camera or hundreds of them with the same efficiency. Given that 24/7 manual monitoring of residential premises is not possible, technology can be a great enabler here. By integrating cloud-based AI video analytics solutions, it is possible to turn existing CCTV cameras into smart surveillance systems that work in all scenarios and at all times.

Abhijit Shanbhag, CEO and founder, Graymatics, said, “PadoSee extracts deep meta-data from images, videos and audio to generate insights, raise alerts and ensure proactive surveillance, apart from monitoring unmanned areas and flagging suspicious behaviour. With the affordability and scalability of the AI-based surveillance systems, and their effectiveness, solutions like PadoSee are going to be the future of neighbourhood watch systems, and help us all live peacefully.”

As a holistic surveillance system, PadoSee takes care of internal as well as external security. The video feed streamed by the cameras is analysed continuously by the integrated analytics platform. As soon as an intrusion, unauthorised entry or other suspicious behaviour is observed, the system raises an alarm. It can even use facial recognition to flag unidentified persons who try to intrude into one’s space.

PadoSee also has features like a child cam through which parents can keep track of their children’s movement in the house and the time they leave/enter. For families with babies, a baby-proofing feature monitors the premises and can raise an alarm when the child enters parts of the house which are potentially unsafe. Externally, PadoSee can monitor car parks and unmanned entry/exit points and raise an alarm whenever any tampering, damage to a vehicle or acts of vandalism are observed.