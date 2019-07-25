Own a OnePlus 7 Pro? You could earn Rs 6,000 by taking this survey

Those who own a OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone have a chance to earn Rs 6,000

Those who own a OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone and are living in Hyderabad and Bangalore have a chance to earn Rs 6,000 if they are chosen by the company for an hour-long interview.

OnePlus Product Lead Szymon Kopec took to Twitter to announce that people from Hyderabad and Bangalore who have purchased the OnePlus 7 Pro can earn Rs 6,000 by doing an hour-long interview with OnePlus.

“People of Hyderabad and Bangalore, if you’ve recently bought OnePlus 7 Pro, or you know someone who did, share with them this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QPLHX6W

Once selected, we’ll invite them to our office and pay 6000 INR for an hour long interview,” Kopec posted on Twitter.

In the survey form, OnePlus 7 Pro users are required to answer 10 multiple choice questions – some generic questions such as their name, email, mobile and city, while other questions are about where they work, if they have taken part in market research surveys recently, their previous devices and when they could be available “for a quick chat.”

People of Hyderabad and Bangalore, if you’ve recently bought OnePlus 7 Pro, or you know someone who did, share with them this survey: https://t.co/tbLxghcehj

Once selected, we’ll invite them to our office and pay 6000 INR for an hour long interview, — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) July 24, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is fitted with a 6.67-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels. Featuring a Fluid AMOLED display, whose pixel density of 515 PPI brings sharpness to the screen. For those who like to take a lot of pictures and video calls, the phone has 48MP, 16MP and 8MP triple rear cameras, along with a front camera which comes with the 16MP lens.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip along with an octa-core processor, OnePlus 7 Pro has a massive 6GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage, which means that gamers will surely have a grand time.

READ ALSO | Facebook agrees to pay USD 5 billion penalty for privacy violations

Furthermore, OnePlus 7 Pro has Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0, Mobile Hotspot, Glonass, NFC, GPS with A-GPS, USB Type-C, among others.

The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and has Warp charging technology, which will keep the phone going for quite a while.