Over Rs 35 lakh to win! Xiaomi is giving you chance to grab this golden opportunity – How to try your luck

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 8:29 PM

Those who are interested in the Xiaomi Photography Contest can enrol themselves on the Xiaomi global website

Xiaomi is giving prizes worth over Rs 35 lakhs (Source: Reuters)

Xiaomi is holding a photography contest where prizes worth $50,000 (approximately Rs 35.4 lakhs, calculated as per the rate of $1 = Rs 70.70 at the time of writing) are up for grabs. The 2018 edition of Xiaomi Photography Contest kicked off on October 25 and will conclude on November 23. Those who are interested in the contest can enrol themselves on the Xiaomi global website but before that, it should be kept in mind that the photos taken using a Xiaomi smartphone will be eligible for the contest.

The entry guidelines include only the photos taken from a Xiaomi phone and at least three likes on a photo for it to be eligible to qualify for the next round. In case, none of the photographs submitted by a contestant earns at least three likes, the candidature will be dropped. After the submission deadline ends on November 23, the experts will review the photographs that will qualify for the next round. Only the top 100 photographs will be chosen.

The panel of experts has Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India and VP of Xiaomi Global, Xiang Wang, SVP of Xiaomi Global and President of international business, Guerogui Pinkhassov, a photographer from Russia who has won various titles, and finally Jérôme Sessini, who is a French photographer and photojournalist with an experience of over 20 years.

On November 27, the entries will be up for voting on the company’s dedicated website. Mi Fans from all over the world can vote for their favourite photograph. The most voted photograph will have more chances to win against the other entries, however, the decision of experts will matter. On December 6, the winner of the Xiaomi Photography Contest will be announced and prizes worth $50,000 will be awarded to the winners. It is not clear what will be prize forms – it could be a cash award or some sort of benefit that values as much as $50,000.

