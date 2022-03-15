‘Over 30% of India’s SMBs far from being digital-native’, says remote-work technology provider GoTo | Exclusive

‘We plan to double down on our commitment to empower them.’

Remote-work technology provider LogMeIn recently rebranded as GoTo in a bid to further simplify and streamline its product portfolio. The announcement goes “far beyond a new name and logo”, with the Boston-headquartered company launching two new flagship products, the IT management and support tool called GoTo Resolve, and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) experience called GoTo Connect. Both are united by a single application. Launching alongside also, is a partner program— GoTo Partner Network—to strengthen partner ecosystems. The idea is to make “GoTo” technologies more accessible for its enterprise customers.

In a freewheeling conversation with Financial Express Online’s Saurabh Singh, GoTo India senior director and country head for sales, Mathew Philip, takes our readers through the nitty-gritties of the announcement, a quick look at the products, and plans for future. Excerpts.

— What is the idea behind the rebranding?

GoTo’s substantial growth and extensive market leadership are guiding its pursuit towards gaining novel business prospects. Armed with world-class remote support and Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) products, our solutions have managed to redefine the entire segment. Numerous Indian big-league enterprises and global system integrators such as Tata, Wipro, Infosys, etc. are utilising GoTo solutions for servicing their enterprise clients and clocking growth across the ecosystem. We are committed towards orchestrating further growth across every business intersection in our bid to claim the title of India’s most loved and bankable remote working solutions collaborator for organisations of all shapes and sizes.

With our new brand and new products, we are doubling down on our commitment to support SMBs. During the pandemic, we witnessed more and more professionals inching towards virtual meetings, conferences, and webinars to maintain business continuity. As we look forward, we know that a full return to the office is not something that employees want, and we want to make it as easy as possible for IT teams to enable their workers to collaborate and support their teams from wherever they are working.

— How relevant is your product from a pure Indian context?

Currently, the SMB base in India stands at a whopping 75 million, and this number is expected to grow to 105 million in the next five years, with digitalisation playing a key role in this growth. Although digitalisation is making inroads into most verticals, over 30% of the 75 million SMBs currently operating in India remain untouched or barely touched by digital. Most of these SMBs are in traditional segments like manufacturing, retail, NGOs, etc. While many of these segments are witnessing certain digitisation forms, they are far from digital-native SMBs. This clearly is a huge opportunity for technology companies like ours to help the rest make their way into digital.

The unified and simplified GoTo portfolio is ideally suited with the way SMBs across India and the world convene their operations. Our solutions can help companies streamline their processes in the new normal while allowing them to improve and position their portfolio better among organisations by modernising their communications, collaboration, and IT solutions.

— What is the kind of R&D that has gone behind developing the product?

GoTo has invested significantly in designing technology based on exhaustive research and development in India. Our products are fashioned to enable any emergent group of partner firms with new and exciting methods to attract customers and enhance revenue. With an augmented global focus, existing as well as novel partners can now gain from bonus investments across categories like marketing, new integrations, and support for multiple partner types (MSPs, resellers, and distributors). Designed for small and midsize business IT departments yet powerful enough for enterprise customers, GoTo software is designed to support end-users, unified communications, and collaboration (UCC), IT management and support needs.

Being hyper focused on security and reliability, we are heralding a first-to-market zero-trust approach for our new support tool. We are democratising products which have been hitherto inaccessible for SMBs like contact centre capabilities and robust support tools. Moreover, we are also offering an array of freemium product solutions which can be deployed in minutes or hours to the benefit of any enterprise.

— What are your expectations from GoTo launch in India?

With the pandemic making its presence felt across industries, businesses are increasingly pivoting towards digitalisation and remote working. Amidst this vast transformation in the way companies operate, it is imperative to provide them with robust, agile, and flexible remote working solutions that can successfully help them in weathering the pandemic-induced turbulence and maintain business continuity in the new normal. We believe our latest product GoTo Resolve will be tremendously appealing to the Indian market.

— How will the product ease the role of IT at organisations?

GoTo covers a glaring gap across industries for the need to empower tech employees who have abruptly transitioned to a novel remote work environment with its own set of challenges. GoTo and the new portfolio strongly underline our zeal towards enabling SMBs with the right tools and technologies. Every product is custom-built to resolve every possible hindrance by effectively addressing customer pain points and aiding them to grow in an ever-changing new normal.

— Can you brief us on the remote support portfolio for India?

Our Remote support portfolio consists of multiple software tools designed to enable IT Help Desks and customer support teams to access the end-user’s machine or mobile device. GoTo Resolve is a new IT Service Management (ITSM) product that can help modernise IT support by bringing together all the tools SMBs need to manage and support employees in a flexible, secure, and conversational way. It includes a feature-rich free tier, making premium, secure IT management and support accessible to businesses of all sizes. These customised new-age tools offer technicians the capabilities needed for remotely solving issues in a speedy manner without physical intervention.

— What is your overall brand strategy for the Indian market? How will the launch of GoTo accelerate your growth trajectory?

The Indian market is a fast-growing segment that is increasingly attuned towards digitalisation and automation. We have users and customers across almost every sector including both micro-businesses and large enterprises. Targeting the expansion of our operational ambit and domain expertise, we are committed to expanding our portfolio and etching a futuristic and workable WFH model that can enable India’s resolve towards becoming a high technology centre.

We are aiming to expand our business footprint presence across the country by diving into new geographies and untapped markets. We are also kickstarting the launch of the all-new GoTo Partner Network for strengthening emergent partner ecosystems with additional ways to attract users and increase revenue.