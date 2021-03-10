Over 1.54 lakh gram panchayats now have high-speed broadband infra: Ravi Shankar Prasad

“BharatNet project is being implemented to connect all the GPs (approximately 2.5 lakh) by broadband/high-speed internet infrastructure in the country. As on February 26, 2021, a total number of 1,54,096 GPs, including block headquarters, have been made service ready with broadband infrastructure,” Prasad said in the Lok Sabha.
The Department of Telecommunications has targeted to provide internet connectivity to 5,519 gram panchayats (GPs) through satellite media under BharatNet Project by November 2021, he added.
“As on March 1, 2021, 3,587 GPs have been connected,” Prasad said.