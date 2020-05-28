Outlook users can now use voice to schedule meetings, all thanks to Cortana

The latest update will also allow owners to use Outlook voice commands and access their emails by swiping back and forth over the surface of the earbuds.

Microsoft is adding new capabilities to the “Play My Emails” feature of Outlook which allows you to use voice control to organise your emails and daily schedule. Last November, the company originally launched Play My Emails for Outlook, making Microsoft’s AI assistant Cortana read emails out loud to users.

Cortana will allow you to approve or reject meetings with the latest features and set up a meeting with someone. If someone sends you emails regarding important or time-sensitive information, it suggests setting up a meeting on your calendar during the next available 30-minute time slot. Cortana will also provide you with the option of displaying your schedule and choosing a time to set up a meeting, enabling you to add emails to your task list.

The latest update will also allow owners to use Outlook voice commands and access their emails by swiping back and forth over the surface of the earbuds. Additionally, if you’re behind on your schedule, Cortana will soon allow you to join a Microsoft Team meeting easily, so you can enter the meeting within a minute before it’s scheduled to start or enter once it’s finished. The update is now limited to iOS devices and Microsoft has said that the feature for the android devices will be rolled out soon.

Earlier this month, Microsoft organised its annual event- Build. This year the event was only online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference began with a keynote delivered by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who discussed the COVID-19 situation and applauded the response of tech companies to the crisis.

Eight parallel sessions followed with announcements relating to Microsoft Azure,. NET, Windows, Office 365, and the newly acquired GitHub. The curriculum also included numerous technology workshops, expert Q&A sessions with various development teams from Microsoft, focus groups on different aspects of Microsoft products, and “Community Links”-sessions aimed at linking developers geographically close to each other.