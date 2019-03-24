Outlawed Games: Online video games which were banned across the world

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 2:38 AM

Currently, the maker, PUBG Mobile, is trying out a maximum of six-hours-per-day gaming limit for players in India.

Last week, Rajkot Police banned the game and after that at least 10 people were arrested for violating the ban.

Recently, the online multiplayer battle game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has been in the news due to it getting banned in several Indian cities. In PUBG, there are 100 players competing with each other who are all dropped from a plane on to a remote island. Players have to loot stuff to sustain themselves and at the same time get rid of competitors. The last man standing wins.

As per some educational institutions, the game has the potential to spoil children because of the violence involved. Last week, Rajkot Police banned the game and after that at least 10 people were arrested for violating the ban. Later, they also arrested six more people, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 to 22 years, for playing the game. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh, too, issued a notification earlier this month, placing an immediate ban on PUBG from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.

Currently, the maker, PUBG Mobile, is trying out a maximum of six-hours-per-day gaming limit for players in India. It’s also asking users to confirm if they are above 18 years of age, which means that they might enforce different playing limits for different age groups—those below 18 could have more restrictions compared to adult players.
PUBG, however, isn’t the only game that’s been in the eye of the storm. There have been several others over the years, which were banned in countries across the world. Here, we take a look at some of them…

