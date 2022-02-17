Our USP is AI-driven personal investment analyst at an affordable pricepoint: Akshaya Bhargava, founder & executive chairman, Bridgeweave

India is a hugely strategic market for reasons of scale and talent and the investor community is growing at the fastest pace in the world.

Bridgeweave is a UK-based fintech founded by Akshaya Bhargava, founding CEO of Progeon (now Infosys BPO) and erstwhile global CEO of Barclays PLC Wealth and Investment Management. Bhargava is a serial entrepreneur with successful exits and this is his third venture. Bridgeweave was born as a natural extension of Bhargava’s expertise in wealth management. With the objective of bridging the investment information gap for everyday investors, InvestorAi was launched. A user-friendly and AI-powered personal investment analyst for investors, it uses AI algorithms that have been designed for global equity, thereby helping investors make better investment decisions, Bhargava tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What is your go-to-market strategy for India?

Our primary go-to-market is with partners like online brokerage platforms, banks, wealth managementand advisory firms. Our InvestorAi product fits very well with their traditional products. They can use InvestorAi as a standlone app or in a more integrated way via APIs. Either way, InvestorAi gives them a cutting-edge AI powered service to take to their customers.

What makes Bridgeweave different from its competitors?

Bridgeweave is very focused on creating products for the next generation of customers. We believe that these products need to be ultra low-cost, allow for a significant element of self service and must be completely digital. Such products do not exist today and our mission is to develop these and make them available through our partners. Our USP, therefore, is helping every investor make a better investment decision. This captures the democratisation element of our products, which is at the heart of our proposition.

Bridgeweave provides an AI-driven user-friendly product which offers predictive signals with stunning levels of accuracy, sophisticated and high-quality content at affordable pricepoints. InvestorAi provides unprecedented and unparalleled levels of transparency through daily report cards.

What’s your pricing strategy?

We want all investors to experience the power of InvestorAi. So, we decided to make InvestorAI free for anyone, anywhere in the world. You can get insights on over 4,600 global stocks at no cost. Of course, the latest insights are only available to our Premium members but there is no other restriction for a free user.

How are you planning to expand your business in India? Are there any partnerships in the pipeline?

India is a hugely strategic market for reasons of scale and talent and the investor community is growing at the fastest pace in the world. We have a number of partnerships in the pipeline and following our recent announcement about IIFL Securities, we will be announcing some more in the very near future.

What can a user do on the app?

Our app is AI-driven and handles a huge amount of data (over 800 million computations every day) to come up with intelligent, usable insights, leading to better investment decisons. Within InvestorAi a user can:

Look for investment ideas generated through predictive analytics (prediction range can be 3-30 days to longer-term signals on global stocks);

Discover and create your own thematic baskets from a pre-curated universe of ETFs/stocks based on algorithms which allow you to search and filter using various criteria;

Compare stocks before buying through the “Play” algo which allows the user to compare any two stocks, across multiple criteria;

Activate intelligent monitoring through an algo that enables a user to monitor individual stocks and thematic baskets, set up custom alerts for profit/loss limits, find similar stocks, see past signals or be alerted for new signals;

Trade via your own broker account using InvestorAi integration with 15 Indian brokers.

How are your stocks converted into portfolios for the retailers?

InvestorAi produces some very high-quality ideas using proprietary AI algorithms that are usually available only to institutional investors. We take some of our best ideas and package them into portfolios and make them available for retail investors who want to replicate them in their own accounts. We call them “Follow the Machine (FtM) Portfolios”. Our FtM portfolios are available on Smallcase and are some of the highest performing portfolios on its site.