Our products are built to deliver better work-from-home efficiency: Logitech’s Ashok Jangra

Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech

Logitech is a household name when it comes to PC accessories—webcams, mice, keyboards, noise cancellation headphones and more. With the changing ecosystem around PC peripherals, this Swiss company has constantly updated its product portfolio with ergonomic designs that target professionals as well as everyday users. With work-from-home (WFH) becoming a more acceptable concept, Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech, talks about the company’s strategy in India and its latest offerings, in an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary.

Excerpts:

WFH is the new normal for businesses. How is Logitech ensuring a connected world?

We are currently living amidst the most dramatic disruption of all times. Organisations and their employees are not only embracing but adapting to the remote work culture or as some might say, stress-testing a concept of working from home to its most extreme. And this has been an industry-agnostic, and profession-agnostic change.

We at Logitech, feel that the right workplace set-up is a must-have for professionals to ensure their efficiencies and productivity levels. And to make sure that your WFH experience is as close to your office experience, Logitech offers an elaborate product portfolio with webcams, mice, keyboards, noise cancellation headphones and more.

How does Logitech help professionals bridge the WFH gap?

We have a wide range of products that individually or packaged together can increase work-from-home efficiency. Our range of mice, keyboards, webcams, headphones are designed to increase efficiency and are dedicated to making tools that make your workspace more comfortable, especially when working long hours. Our range of mice and keyboards comes with different designs, colours and shapes to suit needs of different individuals, for instance, our K380 keyboard and the Pebble mice bundle together well for an elegant and minimalistic workspace and are suitable for young professionals, while the MX Master 3 range of mice is targeted at professionals looking for precision and in-depth accuracy in their work, such as architects, graphic designers, etc. iPad users can get a true laptop experience with the Logitech SLIM FOLIO range of products which is easy to access and has a high productivity rate.

For professionals who spend a large part of their day in meetings, Logitech offers H600 and H390 headsets along with the C920 and C922 webcams. Logitech devices are built with a single point focus on ensuring work efficiency while improving comfort.

How will the post-Covid era define Logitech’s market? What are the trends you foresee?

With the ongoing lockdown, most of the organisations have now adopted the work-from-home model. And we are seeing the workplace of the future transitioning to this new normal at a rapid pace. We believe that the once the world returns to normality, remote working will no longer be unusual, and we’ll see a movement towards ‘flexible as standard’, owing to the acknowledged productivity benefits. Remote working is touted to be more productive compared to an office workspace and as per a Gartner study, 41% of employees are likely to work remotely for a certain period even after the Covid-19.

Remote working is allowing employees to work smarter—not harder—and be much more productive as a result, quashing the scourge of ‘presenteeism’. We believe that once people get more acquainted to this new normal, they will be able to achieve a superior work-life balance and better manage domestic responsibilities or spend more time doing what they love.

What is the kind of product innovations Logitech is focusing on to ensure ease-of-use?

Our focus at Logitech has always been on providing consumers with ease-of-use products which helps give an ergonomic experience. In the current scenario where the majority of our time is spent working, using products and technology that is comfortable results in better productivity. We ensure to incorporate ergonomic design thinking in all our products that makes them easy to use in long hours and increases productivity. For all our mice across segments, we ensure these are crafted to fit perfectly in the user’s hand and the effort put in to navigate is as less as possible. Since most of our time is spent at our work stations these days, our range of keyboards, mice and headsets are crafted with the intention of reducing the wrist bending too much while ensuring good support for the wrist as well.