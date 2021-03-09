  • MORE MARKET STATS

OTP messages not coming through? You are not alone, here’s why this is happening

By: |
March 9, 2021 12:37 PM

Issue is also persisting for OTPs sent for two-factor authentication for logging into accounts.

The glitch, however, is not affecting all users and nor is it carrier specific. (Representational image)

A massive disruption in SMS service(s) today is causing users to get important messages containing OTPs from services like banks or e-commerce platforms in a delayed manner. The issue is impacting services across the industry, be it OTP for registration on the CoWIN app for vaccination or for debit card transactions. Issue is also persisting for OTPs sent for two-factor authentication for logging into accounts. Industry experts have said that this issue is caused by new SMS regulations that aim to tackle SMS fraud but have also seemed to have created issues like these on the side.

As per experts, operators have begun the implementation of the new Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) process, which has ended up impacting push notifications. DLT is a registration system based on blockchain and the telecom regulatory body, TRAI, requires telemarketers to be registered on the DLT platform. This platform aims to protect people from SMS spams from telemarketers.

Related News

But the implementation of this process has clearly been anything but smooth, with many people facing this issue and taking to microblogging site Twitter to write about it. It is currently not clear how long it would be before the issue is resolved.

The telecom operators have implemented the process of scrubbing on the direction of TRAI. Scrubbing is a process where each SMS is verified with a registered template before it can be delivered. But the implementation is causing some issues.

The glitch, however, is not affecting all users and nor is it carrier specific. But neither any banks, nor telecom subscribers have released official statements in this regard.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. OTP messages not coming through? You are not alone here’s why this is happening
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Microsoft security flaw could cause trouble for 20,000 US companies
2OnePlus reveals OnePlus 9 series design ahead of March 23 launch: here’s what it looks like
3“Just setting up my twttr”: Jack Dorsey’s first ever tweet is up for sale, draws whopping $2 million bid