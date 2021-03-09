OTP messages not coming through? You are not alone, here’s why this is happening

The glitch, however, is not affecting all users and nor is it carrier specific. (Representational image)

A massive disruption in SMS service(s) today is causing users to get important messages containing OTPs from services like banks or e-commerce platforms in a delayed manner. The issue is impacting services across the industry, be it OTP for registration on the CoWIN app for vaccination or for debit card transactions. Issue is also persisting for OTPs sent for two-factor authentication for logging into accounts. Industry experts have said that this issue is caused by new SMS regulations that aim to tackle SMS fraud but have also seemed to have created issues like these on the side.

As per experts, operators have begun the implementation of the new Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) process, which has ended up impacting push notifications. DLT is a registration system based on blockchain and the telecom regulatory body, TRAI, requires telemarketers to be registered on the DLT platform. This platform aims to protect people from SMS spams from telemarketers.

But the implementation of this process has clearly been anything but smooth, with many people facing this issue and taking to microblogging site Twitter to write about it. It is currently not clear how long it would be before the issue is resolved.

The telecom operators have implemented the process of scrubbing on the direction of TRAI. Scrubbing is a process where each SMS is verified with a registered template before it can be delivered. But the implementation is causing some issues.

The glitch, however, is not affecting all users and nor is it carrier specific. But neither any banks, nor telecom subscribers have released official statements in this regard.