Hello Network, the social media platform launched by Orkut founder, Orkut B”y”kk”kten, has tied up with digital innovation company JetSynthesys to jointly launch a new social network, Jet Hello, in India. Under the strategic partnership, JetSynthesys as a hands-on local partner will be responsible for larger business strategy and operations, marketing and monetisation for Hello to strengthen its reach in the Indian market, while the Hello Network team will continue to develop innovative technologies.

“Making a social network for India which is driven by communities and enables connections of like-minded people, in real life as well, is our focus,” B”y”kk”kten, who was on his first visit to the country told PTI here. India was among the most popular markets for Orkut, with over 80 million users. However, after an initial surge in popularity, Orkut lost out to Facebook. “Jet Hello will start with about 35,000 initial users and will scale up to about one lakh users very soon,” he said.

JetSynthesys and Hello Network have been working closely for the last one year to develop the interest-based social network. Under this partnership, Hello will provide JetSynthesys access to the global talent pool and experience in social networking from B”y”kk”kten, said a company release. JetSynthesys will also leverage its existing products, network of influencers as well as pool of celebrities to derive synergistic value for Jet-Hello, it added. The Jet Hello team will work from a 200-seater co-working space in Parel here.

“With expertise in the Indian market coupled with strong operational experience in bringing mobile apps to India, we believe we are well matched to strengthen Jet Hello’s presence in the Indian market,” said Rajan Navani, managing director and chief executive, JetSynthesys. Hello Network, founded by B”y”kk”kten and John Murphy with a small group of Google engineers in 2016, has a presence across geographies with over one million downloads. Following India, it plans to enter North America, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Korea and Singapore in the coming months, according to B”y”kk”kten.