Oraimo Tempo 1S and FreePods 2: Track your fitness status 24/7, stay entertained too

A strong focus on health and entertainment has proven to be an important escape for many people trying to cope with the overwhelming distress of the pandemic. Oraimo, the smart accessories brand from Transsion India, is trying to make the most of this opportunity with its new product offerings— Tempo 1S smartwatch and FreePods 2 true wireless earbuds.

While Tempo 1S is loaded with multiple fitness features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking, notification, sleep tracking alerts, etc., FreePods 2 has an attractive ergonomic design, good sound quality, powerful charging case and more. Let us take a look at what these two smart accessories have to offer to the consumers.

Tempo 1S Smartwatch (Rs 2,299)

The ultra-stylish oraimo Tempo 1S boasts 1.3-inch HD clear and bright colour display that gives a broad and dazzling view right on your wrist. I reckon it is a perfect companion for sports and health monitoring. In addition to the big HD full touchscreen, Tempo 1S comes equipped with all-rounded fitness tracking features that continuously monitors your heart rate, gives you a count of the steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt in different training modules and tracks sleeping pattern which will let you remain on top of your health goals. It also comes equipped with six different training modes—running, jump rope, pingpong, riding, badminton and tennis that makes it your perfect partner for sports and health monitoring.

Tempo 1S is splash, water and dust resistant. It features a smooth-flush alloy case and a soft, skin-friendly strap. It is sleek and is comfortable to wear. On the power back-up front, Tempo 1S supports advanced power-saving technology which helps the device to stay active upto 20 days. Adding on to the exterior and convenience, the strap of the watch comes with an in-built USB port, ensuring ease of plugging and charging.

FreePods 2 (Rs 1,799)

The ergonomically designed FreePods 2 understands every contour of your ear and fits in snugly for great comfort and hours of listening pleasure. The FreePods 2 is packed with high dimensional auditory capabilities to elevate the music listening experience to a whole new level, allowing the listener to enjoy music anywhere and at any time. It comes with 13mm sound drivers, with a perfect blend of deep bass, natural mids and detailed treble.

Company officials inform that FreePods 2 is engineered to provide a great listening experience to the listener backed by a 37mAh battery. It is coupled with an attractive portable charging case that boasts 500mAh battery that gives upto six full charges to the earbuds. In total the power-packed Feedpods 2 delivers 24.5 hours of extended playtime, upto 82 hours of standby time and 3 hours of talk-time in one-go.

Additionally, FreePods 2 is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps it pair instantly with the nearby devices, making the whole experience hassle-free. It also features low audio latency ensuring no risk of signal loss along with convenient and intuitive touch control feature that comes without any physical buttons. It packs advanced concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls and adjust the music. The one-stop pairing function ensures that after the initial set-up, the FreePods 2 will automatically connect with your device once removed from the charging case.

At a time when wearables are becoming a very essential part of our lives, I am sure people will find these two oraimo smart accessories handy and purposeful. They have various functions and offer tangible health benefits, especially the fitness-oriented consumer will find these appealing.