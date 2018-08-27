Oraimo necklace OEB-E54D: This good-looking earphone is equipped with HD voice quality and 8 hours of talk time

. The evolution of the headphones is a direct consequence of the mobile revolution, drawing numerous device makers to tap this lucrative segment.

If you are a keen observer of the fast-growing and ever-evolving gadgets space, you will concur that after smartphones it’s the realm of headphones (wireless or wired) that sees maximum action in terms of new product introductions, upgrades, etc. After the mobile device, headphones are the gadget we reach for most often in our daily lives. The evolution of the headphones is a direct consequence of the mobile revolution, drawing numerous device makers to tap this lucrative segment. If you are a passionate music lover and have always wanted your earphones to stand out in a sea of earphones then the new set of earphones from oraimo will delight you more than anything else.

Oraimo is the smart accessory brand from Transsion Holdings. Recently, it introduced its new range of Bluetooth earphones—Necklace OEB-E54D. Equipped with HD voice quality and 8 hours of talk time, Necklace is your perfect companion on the move. With a flexible necklace design, the neckband earphones are embedded with magnetic buds and HD voice quality that deliver high quality, crystal clear sound for bass mid and highs. The ergonomically designed ear buds, priced at Rs 2,799, come with adjustable neckband that ensures superior wearing comfort for the consumers on the go. They can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.

The first thing that will strike you about the Necklace OEB-E54D is its unique design. Basically a sport wireless headphone, it has a comfortable design that doesn’t fatigue your ear and allow you to have a long conversation at a stretch. Company officials inform that it has a standby time to upto 200 hours.

Switched on and paired to my Android phone, the Necklace OEB-E54D springs into action pretty quickly. It delivers high quality clear crystal sound for bass. Technical-speak, the earphones are equipped with Bluetooth Version, V4.1 and connect easily with any smart device. Moreover, the impressive battery capacity enables you to play music upto 8 hours continuously, satiating the need of music buffs, offering crisper sound quality.

The Necklace OEB-E54D are fully sweat-resistant, truly wireless earphones that fit comfortably and securely. They sound excellent, perform reliably and are great for taking calls. Yes, they have excellent call quality and battery life is decent too. I used them during my brisk daily morning walk and it survived just fine.

In short, oraimo’s new range of Bluetooth earphones can be the perfect companion on the move.

-Estimated street price: Rs 2,799