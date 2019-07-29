Oraimo Earbuds | Secure fit, comfortable design with good sound quality

Ergonomically designed, oraimo Airbuds have cushioned ear tips and their comfortable ear design along with HD quality sound make them a good travel companion

Oraimo, the smart accessories brand of Transsion Holdings, has introduced a new pair of wireless, long-lasting and trendy-looking ear buds—Airbuds OEB-E99D. Available at an affordable Rs 2,999, these little ear buds feature a 50mAh battery that delivers six hours of playtime. The portable charging case with it, boasts multiple charges that gives upto 24 hours of music playtime and 100 hours’ standby, thus charging your earbuds on-the-go.

Ergonomically designed, oraimo Airbuds have cushioned ear tips and their comfortable ear design along with HD quality sound make them a good travel companion.

The Airbuds deliver clear, balanced sound quality and advanced wireless connectivity to ensure true sound performance. The latest Bluetooth version V5.0 makes pairing faster and provides hassle-free, crystal clear call experience. There is no risk of signal loss which makes video watching a treat, with proper sync of audio and video. Overall, the oraimo AirBuds offer good sound quality for music and calls.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999