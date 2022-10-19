Oracle launches Alloy, its new cloud solution option for enterprises.

The leading computer technology company Oracle has launched its new cloud infrastructure platform dubbed as Oracle Alloy. The company believes that Alloy will enable service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other organizations to become cloud providers and roll out new cloud services to their customers.

The new cloud solution will offer a full set of cloud services along with additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of their markets and industry verticals. Companies can use Alloy independently in their own data centers and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements.

Alloy will enable enterprises to become cloud providers and innovate faster with more customization and control. In addition, Alloy will also enable partners that host customers in their own data centers to unlock new opportunities for growth beyond the public cloud.

“In India, we have witnessed a massive cloud acceptance wave where it has almost become synonymous with innovation for organisations across sectors. However, as businesses understand cloud, they also come up with varied needs and specifications depending upon the market or vertical they exist in. At Oracle, we recognize this and are aligned with providing the utmost level of control and choice to our customers, therefore we have brought a revolutionary product in the form of Oracle Alloy,” said Kapil Makhija, Vice President-Technology (Cloud), Oracle India.

The company says that Oracle Alloy will enable partners to offer cloud services under their own brand with control over commercial terms, customer relationships, and touchpoints. In addition, partners can set their own pricing, rate cards, account types, and discount schedules. They can also define support structure and service levels.

Oracle Alloy also aims to offer software and hardware extensibility to help partners build their own cloud services tailored to the needs of specific markets or industries. Oracle Alloy partners will have the option to operate their cloud platform independently. They can control cloud operations to help address customer or business needs, such as regulatory requirements not met by the public cloud for specific industries or markets. This includes the location of their data center and how it is staffed and accessed, requirements to run specific versions of software and control when they are updated, and the opportunity to integrate customer support and billing with existing processes.

ALSO READ | India slips to 79th position globally in median fixed broadband speed, mobile speed ranking also down: Report