Oracle bets on dual cloud region strategy

India is a key growth market for Oracle. With two local cloud regions and strong channel partners, we’re fully geared to support our customers here. — Shailender Kumar, Regional MD, Oracle India

Cloud’s ability to boost business performance, flexibility, agility and bring better control over costs has made it a prerequisite for businesses. Previously the focus was on innovation and business growth. In the current operating environment business continuity is now front and centre, making cloud even more essential.

With two local cloud regions—one in Mumbai and the second just launched in Hyderabad—India is the latest country to have multiple Oracle Cloud regions with the capability to effectively meet increasing demand for secure enterprise cloud services. According to Oracle, the company’s modern, second-generation cloud is optimised specifically to help enterprises run their most demanding workloads securely.

And enterprise customers are seconding that. As Saiprasad Sivadasan, president-IT, Manappuram Group, says, “By choosing Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, we aim to get 2x-3x performance improvement versus our current IT setup, and achieve nearly 40% cost savings in the next five years.”

Oracle’s cloud infrastructure also gives customers complete choice as they move from on-premises solutions to the cloud. “We had a complex, hybrid IT landscape spanning multiple campuses. Also, our traditional IT infrastructure was stressed with seasonal spikes in demand, especially during student enrolment. By moving to Oracle Cloud, we’re able to focus more on our core priorities. In addition to experiencing the enterprise-grade capabilities, such as high performance, ease of scalability and advanced security, we’ve also achieved significant cost savings,” said Ramachandra P, Head-IT at BITS Pilani.

Oracle is looking to provide enterprises in India better performance, pricing, and security based on its second generation Cloud, while facilitating enterprise-class disaster recovery strategies. “We support over 5,000 financial institutions, aiding millions of lending decisions every month. To accelerate innovation, improve agility and better support the business, we chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run our production workloads, and for our disaster recovery requirements. We expect to gain 3x improvement in performance vis-à-vis our current IT setup, and 30% additional cost savings in the next three years,” said Pinkesh Ambavat, CIO, CRIF India.

Rising demand for cloud

Oracle is already seeing good business momentum in markets with dual regions, according to Garett Ilg, executive vice-president-Japan and Asia Pacific, Oracle. “We are experiencing growth across JAPAC. Overall, many hundreds of customers are actively using our cloud services to enhance performance, fast-track innovation to quickly introduce new products and services.”

From an India perspective, Rishu Sharma, principal analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India, says, “As Indian enterprises start their journey towards getting back onto the growth track, they will look first for locally-based cloud infrastructure and services providers that can provide low latency, in-country services to access data and its data management and analysis, bullet-proof security and interoperable cloud environments. A provider that can fulfill these demands and complies with the data sovereignty laws will be viewed as a partner of choice. By addition of this second cloud region, Oracle has enhanced its position in the Indian market to meet customer demands for cloud services.”