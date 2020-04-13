Oppo’s Ace 2 one-ups the OnePlus 8 Pro with whopping 65W wired, 40W fast wireless charging and more

The soon-to-launch OnePlus 8 Pro will max out at 30W fast wireless charging.

Oppo has launched the Ace 2, a high-end flagship phone that one-ups the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in almost every perceivable way. At least on paper. Of course, being a high-end flagship means that the Oppo Ace 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with gobs of RAM and storage under the hood, among other things, but the key takeaways are two. The Oppo Ace 2 supports lightning fast wired and wireless charging, faster than any other phone in the market today. Period.

Oppo, as expected, is also launching a dedicated Air VOOC charger (sold separately for CNY 249 or roughly Rs 2,600) alongside the Ace 2 to make use of all that fast charging technology. Just to be clear, you’ll need proprietary chargers (and cables) for the Oppo Ace 2 to charge at 65W (wired) and 40W (wireless) respectively. You can use a third-party QC charger, but you’ll be limited to 18W. Similarly, you can also use a Qi-certified wireless charger, but you’ll be limited to 10W.

The Oppo Ace 2 has a 4,000mAh battery by the way.

Oppo Ace 2 specs, price

Rest of the Oppo Ace 2 specs are pretty high-end too. The phone is rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The SD865 brings, among other things, support for 5G on the Oppo Ace 2. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. The Oppo Ace 2 comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo is using a punch-hole cutout on this one.

On to the cameras, the Oppo Ace 2 has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP (Sony IMX586) main, 8MP ultrawide with 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro and another 2MP depth camera. On the front, the Oppo Ace 2 has a 16MP camera.

Oppo has launched the Ace 2 in three configurations. The base model with 8GB/128GB costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,250), while the model with 8GB/256GB will be available for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 47,500). The highest-end model of the Oppo Ace 2 with 12GB/256GB will meanwhile sell for CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 50,000). The Oppo Ace 2 is currently a China-only affair.