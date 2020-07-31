Oppo Watch with Apple Watch-like design, Google Wear OS software launched in India for Rs 14,990

The Oppo Watch comes with an AMOLED display that is adjustable and has two physical buttons on the sides.

In a surprising turn of events, Oppo has launched its first smartwatch, aka the Oppo Watch in India. The reason why we say it’s surprising is because Oppo kept the development extremely close to its chest all the while teasing the Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch. The Oppo Watch is already a go in China, though the version launching in India is totally different especially when it comes to software. The global variant of the Oppo Watch which is launching in India runs Google’s Wear OS software. And not to mention, it looks a lot like the Apple Watch.

Oppo Watch has been launched in two sizes- 41 mm and 46 mm. Its main USP is its 3D dual-curved display along with the pre-built exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring tools. Oppo’s smartwatch has also been equipped to give users get-up and breathing reminders.

The Oppo Watch comes with an AMOLED display that is adjustable and has two physical buttons on the sides. The 41 mm version has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320×360 pixel resolution and 301ppi pixel density, while its 46 mm equivalent provides a 402×476 pixel resolution, 326ppi pixel density, 1.91-inch display. The smartwatch also has 500 nits of brightness, and the 46 mm version in particular provides 100% of the gamut of DCI-P3 colours.

The smartwatch packs Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. The Snapdragon chip activates its Smart mode with all of its preloaded features, while an additional chip–Apollo3 chip will control the devices’ functions such as message alerts, move tracking and heart rate monitoring in power saving mode.

The Oppo Watch 41 mm version is powered by a 300mAh battery while the 46 mm model has a bigger 430mAh battery. The company has claimed that the 300mAH battery in the 41 mm watch will power the device for use up to 24-hour in Smart mode or 14-day Power Saver mode while the 430mAH battery in the 46 mm watch will provide users with 36 hours of use in Smart mode or 21 days in Power Saver mode. Oppo has also provided the fast charging option on the Oppo Watch with VOOC Flash Charge technology that will fully charge the battery in 75 minutes

Oppo Watch- Price and availability

Oppo has launched the 41 mm watch priced at Rs 14,990, while the 46 mm has been set a price of Rs 19,990. Both these models will go on sale from August 10.