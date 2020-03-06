Oppo Watch launched with Apple Watch-like design, ECG and fast charging

Oppo has launched its first smartwatch and it looks a lot like the Apple Watch.

Oppo has launched its first smartwatch and it looks a lot like the Apple Watch. But then it was expected, since Oppo has been teasing the Oppo Watch on social media for a while now. What’s surprising is the sheer set of features that the smartwatch packs inside while keeping a sleek profile. The Oppo Watch will be available in 46mm and 41mm sizes and will be sold in China to boot. It isn’t known if and when Oppo will bring the Oppo Watch to international markets.

The Oppo Watch has curved AMOLED display (1.6-inch,1.9-inch) and two physical buttons for navigation. The smartwatch supports eSIM functionality for smartphone-free usage.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor with Oppo’s Coor OS skin software – which is based on Android. The Oppo Watch also supports Oppo’s VOOC fast charging which is claimed to top up 50 per cent of the smartwatch’s battery in just 17 minutes. As for battery life, Oppo claims 40 hours on a single charge. The Oppo Watch is also 5ATM certified making it swim-proof.

In addition to measuring heart rate and sleep tracking, the Oppo Watch also supports ECG – like the Apple Watch.

While the 46mm variant of the Oppo Watch has been launched at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,275), the 41mm version will sell for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 15,957).

The Oppo Watch was launched alongside the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro phones. Successor(s) to the Find X from 2018, you can say that the Find X and Find X2 are Oppo’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Both the phones have a lot in common with a 6.7-inch punch-hole QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. Both the phones support dual mode 5G. Both the phones also support 65W VOOC fast charging.