Oppo Watch Free to launch in India on February 4 alongside Reno 7 series

It will be a follow-up to the original Oppo Watch—Oppo’s first smartwatch—from 2020.

Oppo Watch Free will be launched in India on February 4 alongside the Reno 7 series, Oppo has confirmed on Twitter. It will be a follow-up to the original Oppo Watch—Oppo’s first smartwatch—from 2020. The brand has since launched a fitness band—called Oppo Band Style—but a “watch”, like the Watch Free has been a long time coming. The device was first launched in China, in September last year, so we already have a good idea of what to expect from it.

The Watch Free has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 280×456 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It supports over 100 watch faces. The smart wearable packs support for over 100 workout and sports modes including badminton, cricket, and skiing alongside automatic detection of walking, running, and elliptical machine workouts. It is swim-proof with 5ATM certification. It can detect heart rate, SpO2 sensor. On supported devices like the Reno 6 series, it can also route all your notifications to itself through an e-sports mode.

From your daily schedule to following a healthy routine, plan anything and everything with #OPPOWatchFree. Designed to perfection, it ensures a seamless experience like never before.

Launching on 4th Feb! pic.twitter.com/6gLpNLdXKc — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 1, 2022

The Oppo Watch Free comes with a 230mAh battery and is rated to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Oppo Watch has been launched in two sizes- 41 mm and 46 mm. Its main USP is its 3D dual-curved display along with the pre-built exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring tools. Oppo’s smartwatch has also been equipped to give users get-up and breathing reminders.

The Oppo Watch in comparison comes in two sizes. The 41 mm version has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320×360 pixel resolution, while its 46 mm equivalent provides a 402×476 pixel resolution and 1.91-inch display. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chip. The Oppo Watch 41 mm version is powered by a 300mAh battery while the 46 mm model has a bigger 430mAh battery.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 7 series with OnePlus 9RT-like 50MP main camera to launch in India on February 4