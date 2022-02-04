Oppo Watch Free launched in India; Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones get new green colour variant

The Oppo Watch Free has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,999. The Enco M32 earphones will cost Rs 1,799.

Oppo Watch Free was launched in India on Friday, 4th February 2022 alongside the Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 5G smartphones. This is a follow-up to the original Oppo Watch—Oppo’s first smartwatch—from 2020. Oppo has also announced an all-new green colour variant of the Enco M32 neckband-style wireless earphones.

The Oppo Watch Free was first launched in China, in September last year. The smartwatch has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 280×456-pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It supports over 100 watch faces.

The smart wearable packs support for over 100 workout and sports modes including badminton, cricket, and skiing alongside automatic detection of walking, running, and elliptical machine workouts. It is swim-proof with 5ATM certification.

The Watch Free can detect heart rate and packs an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring. There is also a sleep monitoring feature called “OSleep” on this wearable that is said to not only rate your quality of rest but also help understand the risk of sleep apnea.

The Oppo Watch Free has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,999. It will come in single black colourway. Availability details are yet to be announced.

Moving on, the Oppo Enco M32 earphones were launched last month in India in single black colourway. Today, Oppo has launched a new green variant of the same earphones. The Bluetooth neckband earphones are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of fast charge. The M32s come with 10mm drivers. They pack AI call-noise-reduction algorithm and are also IP55-certified for water and dust resistance.

Oppo has launched the Enco M32 earphones at a price of Rs 1,799. They will be available across leading e-commerce platforms and Oppo store starting February 9. For a limited period—between February 9-11—they’ll be sold at a flat discount of Rs 300.

