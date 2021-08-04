Oppo unveils next-generation under-screen camera for smartphones and this is what it looks like

In 2019, Oppo had prototyped a device in which the selfie camera was under the screen, and the screen above it was of a highly transparent material and had a different pixel arrangement.

Oppo: The next-generation under-screen camera (USC) technology that Oppo is going to be using for its smartphones has been unveiled by the company. This technology, Oppo claims, would help in maintaining the “perfect balance” between camera image quality as well as consistent screen quality. The company also said that multiple innovations were needed to get the technology right, including shrinking each pixel’s size with the help of a transparent wiring material instead of the traditional screen as well as 1-to-1 pixel circuit driving. Images of a prototype device using the technology have also been shared by Oppo.

Smartphone companies have for long been trying to come up with a technology that would do away with the notch-and-hole-punch selfie camera, and to overcome this issue, some smartphone makers have also come up with pop-up selfie cameras – like Motorola and even Oppo – but while this prevents disruption of full-screen experience, it does add extra weight to the device. At present, it seems that an under-the-screen selfie camera would be the best solution so that users can have a full-screen experience. In the past, Chinese company ZTE has released two smartphones – Axon 20 and Axon 30 – that have the USC technology, but it had issues like poor image quality and only a partially hidden sensor.

In 2019, Oppo had prototyped a device in which the selfie camera was under the screen, and the screen above it was of a highly transparent material and had a different pixel arrangement. However, that device was not launched commercially. Now, though, Oppo has unveiled its next-gen USC technology, which the company said combines its hardware innovation and AI algorithms to provide consistency and integrity in display, regardless of whether the camera is being used or not.

As per the prototype images that Oppo has shared, at least, the under-the-screen selfie camera is invisible. At this point, however, it is not known when a phone using this technology would be released by Oppo for the public, as the company said it would continue its R&D in this area to optimise the USC technology.