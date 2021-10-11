Oppo unveils Android 12-based ColorOS 12 global version with improved privacy, redesigned UI and more: Everything to know

Built on top of Oppo's Infinite Design concept, the global version of ColorOS 12 includes softer icons and animations. (Image: Oppo)

Oppo ColorOS 12: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has revealed the global version of its custom ROM based on Android 12 – the ColorOS 12. The custom ROM was first released in China with a version specific to the country last month. During the unveiling announcement, the company said that the ColorOS 12 would be released in India next month, and also shared other details around the rollout of the custom ROM. ColorOS 12 will also support 13 major Indian languages, apart from 54 other languages. The company also shared that its OS also incorporated stock Android features like Material You. It has also been shared that the ColorOS 12 public beta update would first be released to Oppo Find X3 Pro. It has also been reported that the custom OS also has a lot of security, privacy and productivity features, as well as a redesigned user interface.

Oppo ColorOS 12: Global version rollout schedule

The Android 12-based ColorOS 12 would be rolled out for Oppo and OnePlus devices, with the first public beta update being rolled out to the users of Oppo Find X3 Pro residing in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. As per the global rollout schedule given by Oppo, the public beta update will be released in India in November and it will begin with Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro as well as Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition.

Other devices and markets will get the update rollout by 2022 second half, and as per the smartphone maker’s plans, the ColorOS 12 would reach 150 million users of more than 110 devices.

Oppo ColorOS 12 features and specifications

Built on top of Oppo’s Infinite Design concept, the global version of ColorOS 12 includes softer icons and animations, along with Android 12’s Material You – the wallpaper-based theming system. App Cloner has also been included in the latest ColorOS by Oppo and free camera SDKs have been added to make it more developer friendly, the company said. HyperBoost and colour vision enhancement have also been added to the custom ROM.

Privacy Dashboards, microphone and camera indicators and approximate location sharing have been added to improve the privacy and security features in the new ColorOS, while older security features like App Lock, Private Safe, and Private System will continue to be retained.

The global version of the custom ROM will also have the three-finger translate feature for Google Lens, while it would have a Phone Manager to boost productivity. As per Oppo, the ColorOS 12 will consume 30% less memory and 20% less battery.