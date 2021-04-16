Oppo to launch its most affordable 5G phone, the A74 5G in India on April 20

This will be Oppo’s third 5G phone in India.

Oppo said Friday that it will launch its most affordable 5G phone in India to date on April 20. The phone in question will be from its budget A series and will be called the Oppo A74 5G.

Notably, this will be Oppo’s third 5G phone in India. But while the Reno 5 Pro and F19 Pro Plus are midrange phones, Oppo has confirmed the A74 5G will be priced below Rs 20,000.

This will bring it in competition with spin-off brand Realme’s X7 5G and Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Realme is set to launch one more 5G budget phone called the Realme 8 5G with MediaTek’s newly announced Dimensity 700 5G processor on April 22, so that is another phone that the A74 will compete with in the days to come.

Alongside revealing the launch timeline, Oppo has also shared a couple of hardware details. One is the design itself. The A74 will come with a punch hole display cutout and what appears to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Speaking of display, Oppo has revealed the A74 will come with a 90Hz “Hyper-colour” screen for a “higher colour saturation and accuracy than the previous generation of A series.” We do not know whether Oppo will use AMOLED or LCD at this point of time.

Contrary to Realme, Oppo isn’t sharing the name of the chipset that will power the A74, so we will also have to wait and watch out on that one. There is a high possibility it may employ one of the Dimensity chipsets but that is just speculation.

The A74 follows close on the heels of the Oppo F19, a 4G Oppo phone with sleek design and big battery. Oppo had launched it on April 6 at a price of Rs 18,990. It will be interesting to see how it differentiates between the two when it comes to pricing.

Oppo and Realme aren’t the only brands gearing to launch affordable 5G phones in India. Samsung has announced that it will launch its most affordable 5G phone, Galaxy M42 5G, in India on April 28. Though, looking at the trajectory of some of the recent M series phones, it is likely that Samsung will price it above Rs 20,000.