Oppo to launch ColorOS 7 in India on November 26

ColorOS 7 will be initially launched in China on November 20

Oppo is holding an event on November 26 to launch ColorOS 7, the next update to its custom skin on smartphones. ColorOS 7 will officially be unveiled on November 20 originally at an event in Beijing, China, while its rollout date is not confirmed yet. Oppo’s fresh custom skin is expected to bring granular controls and dark mode to respect Android 10 features. Oppo is likely to bring a few features in ColorOS 7 designed for Indian users.

ALSO READ | Realme emerges as top performer in India’s smartphone market in Q3 2019

There is not much known about the ColorOS 7 but Oppo teased that the custom skin will hugely focus on gaming and media consumption. It is also likely that ColorOS 7 will bring a system-wide dark mode for the interface on Oppo smartphones. Besides the Oppo branded smartphones, Realme smartphones will also receive ColorOS 7 until there is some tangible development on the brand’s own custom skin dubbed RealmeOS. Moreover, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that ColorOS 7 for Realme phones will offer a stock Android-like experience.

The list of Oppo and Realme smartphones that will be eligible for the ColorOS 7 rollout will be released at the November 20 event that is taking place in China. Similarly, the India launch event will see an announcement on what smartphones will be eligible for the rollout. Notably, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has already been confirmed to receive the ColorOS 7 update.

Realme is also holding an event on November 20 in New Delhi, India to launch the Realme X2 Pro. This could also be the time when Realme will announce the smartphone lineup that will get the ColorOS 7 update in India. Realme X2 Pro could be the first smartphone in the family to ship with ColorOS 7. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and has a 64-megapixel four-camera setup at the back.