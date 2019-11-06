Oppo to launch ColorOS 7 for its smartphones on November 20

Oppo has announced that the next iteration to its custom skin, called ColorOS 7, will begin rolling out starting November 20. ColorOS 7 will debut at an event in China by Oppo where the company will unwrap the software’s details and new elements that have been added to it. Although, Oppo has teased a few features via its Weibo account to build the hype, which includes a dark mode.

For now, the teasers have revealed that the ColorOS 7 will focus hugely on gaming and performance improvements. It will be based on Android 10 and borrow features from the tenth version of Android that began rolling out to a range of smartphones earlier this year. But apart from this, there is not much to be talked about. Oppo will reveal the list of eligible smartphones for ColorOS 7 at the November 20 event. The company VP has already confirmed that the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will be among those devices.

Following the China rollout, Oppo is likely to turn to other markets, including India, to bring the ColorOS 7. Oppo is one of the top five smartphone vendors in the country, which makes it important for the brand to release the software update for its Indian customers.

Both Oppo and Realme smartphones run ColorOS, which is why the next version of the skin will be available to devices of both the brands. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had said that ColorOS 7 for Realme phones will offer a near-stock Android experience. Moreover, Realme is also said to be working on its own custom skin, dubbed RealmeOS to distinguish its phones from Oppo smartphones.

Realme is holding an event on November 20 in India to announce the launch of Realme X2 Pro. But, it is also likely the company will confirm the rollout of ColorOS 7 for Realme smartphones in India.