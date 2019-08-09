Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing by 2020, turn India facility into major export hub

Chinese phone maker Oppo on Friday said it is expanding smartphone manufacturing unit to double production capacity by 2020 in India, and use it as export base for South Asia, Midddle East and African countries.

The company also has plans to further scale the manufacturing capacity to produce 100 million smartphones annually at its Greater Noida facility, the smartphone maker added.

“Currently, we are producing 4 million smartphones a month and by the end of 2020, we will double our existing capacity. With the increased production and future export plans, we aim to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for smartphone phones,” Oppo India vice president for product and marketing Sumit Walia said in a statement.

According to Counterpoint Research, Oppo brand smartphones at present are estimated to have around 8 per cent market share in India.

Oppo plans to export to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets from the Greater Noida facility, spread across 110 acre, the statement said.

“To ensure quality, the campus has over 10,000 strong workforce engaged across manufacturing line, quality assurance and product testing. The manpower capacity is expected to cross 15,000 by 2020,” the statement said.

Additionally, Oppo is planning to increase investment in the Hyderabad R&D center, which is largest outside China. The Hyderabad facility has played a crucial role in the development of Reno – Oppo’s recent flagship series which comes with 10 times zoom feature.