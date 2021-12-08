Oppo teases ‘retractable’ smartphone camera, NPU chip and smart glasses ahead of Inno Day 2021 event

Oppo Founder and CEO Tony Chen will deliver a keynote speech on the company’s corporate strategies and new R&D directions.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo will unveil several technological breakthroughs, including its first Neural Processing Unit (NPU), called the MariSilicon X, and smart glasses, at the upcoming Oppo Inno Day 2021 event.

The company has also teased a retractable smartphone camera technology on Twitter. There is also speculation that Oppo will also unveil a foldable smartphone during the event.

Oppo Inno Day 2021

Apart from unveiling its latest tech, Oppo will also outline its future strategy. The Oppo Inno Day will take place on December 14 and 15 in Shenzhen, China, with the virtual launch event at 2.30 AM IST.

“At the same time, other senior executives will introduce the new NPU and smart glasses,” the company said.

The event will also see Oppo “showcase details around some of its latest cutting-edge technologies, including its Retractable Camera and Digital Human. Further to this, other breakthrough innovations related to imaging, AI, AR, and 5G will be introduced”.

As for its retractable smartphone camera technology, Oppo shared a clip showing a smartphone, suggesting how the technology could work. The short teaser shows that the contraption can retract when dropped, just like a pop-up selfie camera.\

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! ???? Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The camera module is also teased to be water resistant and durable. The sensor is a 1/1.56-inch imager and features a 50mm-equivalent lens with f/2.4 aperture that fits the profile of Sony IMX766. The retractable rear camera could be used as a zoom cam. The large pixels of the sensor could be used to capture detailed pictures or offer advanced bokeh effect.

Rumours still persist that Oppo will launch a foldable smartphone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and paired with 12GB RAM. Reports suggest the phone had received certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.