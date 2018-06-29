Oppo takes on AirPods with O-Free wireless earbuds that offer real-time translation

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset comes with the TrueWireless Stereo technology

Oppo has launched its new wireless headphones called O-Free that bear the same design languages as the recently launched Find X flagship. The Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset is an equivalent to Apple AirPods in terms of design, however, when talking about the features, it takes on the Google Pixel Buds. The wireless in-ear headphones offer real-time translation, so if someone is speaking a language that you don’t understand, you will hear the translated context (to your preferred language).

The Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset comes with the TrueWireless Stereo technology that is claimed by the company will sync the audio between the two (left and right) earbuds without any delay. In addition, there are gesture-supported media controls, so you can play, pause, stop the music from the in-ear headphones, in addition to taking actions on the incoming calls. These can also be used to trigger the voice assistant on the phone, in addition to offering the real-time translation.

For the pricing, the Oppo O-Free in-ear headphones cost 699 yuan, which is roughly Rs 7,300. These will be available in China in August and the company has not said a word on the global availability.

Considering its availability restricted to the Chinese region, it is not likely that the real-time translations will be applicable to many languages if not all. The Oppo O-Free headphones will also allow you to activate the voice assistant so that you don’t need to touch your phone to get a few things done that don’t require bypassing the phone lock. The battery inside the O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset is claimed to last for four hours of continuous music playback. There is a case provided that allows you to charge the headset, which extends the battery life to up to 12 hours.