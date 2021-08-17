Oppo sets up camera innovation lab at R&D centre in Hyderabad

According to IDC, while Oppo fell to fifth spot in sales, shipments skyrocketed 123 per cent on year in 2021’s second quarter. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has set up a camera innovation laboratory at its Hyderabad-based research and development centre.

The lab will develop localised features and camera solutions using Artificial Intelligence. It aims to focus on developing imaging software to provide users with a better experience, Oppo said on Monday.

Oppo India R&D Head Tasleem Arif said the company was working to elevate the camera experience overall with the lab set-up and the focus would be on localisation of global solutions as well as developing new solutions that can be globalised. The technology that will be developed at the India Camera lab will end up in millions of Oppo phones across world, Arif said.

Speaking on plans to hire for the new lab, a spokesperson for Oppo said the company had a 40-member camera engineering team, 100 per cent of which was local. This team will work on the Hyderabad-based camera lab. The spokesperson added that the company had plans to involve more talent in future at the lab.

The company’s R&D centre in India currently employs 400 people.

The laboratory will be dedicated to testing phone cameras in various artificially set scenes with the data from the samples being analysed, the company said. The laboratory has been equipped with specialised machines that can test various light sources with different scenarios for photography and videography.

While announcing the setting up of a 5G innovation lab at the R&D centre in Hyderabad, the company had said that it would also set up three laboratories dedicated to camera, battery, and power.

Oppo has already filed over 125 patents from the camera lab, PTI reported. Arif said Oppo wanted to bring high-end videography innovation to its consumers by pushing AI capabilities.

According to IDC, while Oppo fell to fifth spot in sales, shipments skyrocketed 123 per cent on year in 2021’s second quarter.