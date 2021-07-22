Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G: Possibly the best camera phone around

Based on this powerful hardware and software foundation, Reno6 Pro has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions, delivering videos that are of professional quality.

Are today’s mobile phones actually better than digital cameras? For one, the former are quite convenient and easy to handle and operate, and are photographically more capable too. No wonder, these are very much the default choice for casual photo snapping or video making. Recently, we got our hands on the latest Oppo device— Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G—a stylish phone that looks great and works well. It packs a mighty AI 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. It’s a smooth, slick and super-fast device and a hot pick in the market.

Oppo has built a reputation for good quality mobile phones that are infused with advanced technology, high-end features, and elegant design. The company’s Find and Reno devices, especially, have found high acceptance among users. Company officials say the Reno series currently serves more than 70 million users across the world each month, who on average, capture over two billion photos and over 200 million memories through video. Trust me, the Reno6 Pro’s great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you. Let us check out its finer details and overall running.

The Reno6 Pro 5G has the company’s exclusive Reno Glow design. Basically, this is an anti-glare glass process that gives a stunning look to the device. The phone is slim and comes in two dazzling new colours: Aurora (our trial unit) and Stellar Black. The Reno Glow creates a subtle glittery effect while also being fingerprint-resistant. Our Aurora variant shines in a whole range of different colours from different angles.

The Reno6 Pro has a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a smooth feel and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid visual experience. Paired with this display is 360-degree Light-Sensing enabled by two ambient light sensors which improve the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the viewing experience more comfortable. The phone is a delight to hold in a comfortable size of just 7.6mm thick and weighing 177gm.

Specs-wise, the Reno6 Pro features MediaTek’s latest flagship 5G-integrated SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. This is built on a 6nm processor which provides stronger performance and lowers power consumption. It guarantees complex image computing and high-intensity task processing. The phone is bundled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM, together with Oppo’s self-developed RAM expansion technology. It operates with ease on the user-friendly ColorOS 11.3. The device has a large 4500mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 which can achieve 100% charge in about 30 minutes.

Moving on to the cameras, the Reno6 Pro features a AI 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. We are looking at a 64MP Main Camera + 8MP Wide Angle Camera + 2MP Macro Camera + 2MP Mono Camera with a dedicated colour temperature sensor that captures colours more accurately. Based on this powerful hardware and software foundation, Reno6 Pro has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions, delivering videos that are of professional quality.

For instance, the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video provides a professional-grade cinematic quality bokeh effect for mobile phone video. It delivers real-time video processing to capture portrait videos, all while keeping the portrait subjects appearing natural and bright. Available on both the front and rear cameras, it also comes with video stabilisation and video beautification features. Then, there is AI Highlight Video; this can automatically detect ambient light and make video optimisations accordingly. Whether you are shooting at night, or with strong backlight in the day, AI Highlight Video helps you to capture clearer, brighter, and more vividly coloured portrait videos.

Among others, Focus Tracking enables enhanced video auto-focusing by identifying and automatically tracking main subjects consistently. For photography, Flash Snapshot enables users to capture clear shots of moving subjects or take quick-capture photos. The Reno6 Pro also provides creative post-production tools like AI Palette, which can turn your images into the style of those popular online with one click. Furthermore, it is packed with Soloop- Smart Video Editor for editing on-the-go in the phone which comes with pre-loaded templates and the latest music. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos that helps you feel a deeper connection to the movies, shows, music, sports, and games you love.

Overall, the Reno6 Pro is a great piece of innovation from the folks at Oppo. Be it design, display, cameras or battery technology, the device is infused with modern technology. Its great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you. On the camera front in particular, this phone excels; it takes photos and video that can rival traditional cameras hence finds a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch OLED 3D Curved Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G

Operating system: ColorOS 11.3

Camera: 64MP (Main) + 8MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Mono), 32MP Selfie Camera

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Battery: 4500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC2.0

Estimated street price: Rs 39,990