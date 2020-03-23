Oppo Reno3 Pro: Design marvel, quite a snapper too

Reno3 Pro looks sharp, performs well and has a solid camera setup and battery life.

If you are familiar with Oppo devices, you’ll surely know that handsets from this China-based firm excel in three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. Elvis Zhou, president, Oppo India remarks, “Consumer-centric innovation remains at the heart of our product strategy.” With smartphones taking over as personal cameras for many people, Oppo is firing up its innovation engines to capture the customer’s attention, as evidenced by its new flagship device—Reno3 Pro. Equipped with a powerful 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-Hole camera and powered by the all-new ColorOS 7 operating system, Reno3 Pro is a pure-play design marvel and a great snapper. The device comes in two variants—8+128GB (`29,990, our trial unit) and 8+256GB (`32,990). It is available in three colours—Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.

There are many things to like about the Reno3 Pro; its high-end camera setup helps you capture photographs with extreme clarity and high quality—to put it bluntly, it’s the camera prowess of this device that gives it a distinct edge over other brands in the marketplace. Reno3 Pro comes with the Oppo’s first Dual Punch-hole design, with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It also uses E3 sunlight display material to enhance sunlight readability. The upgraded lighting materials significantly improve the display effect, bringing maximum brightness of 800 nit and the peak brightness of 1200nit.

Switched on, it becomes evident that the Reno3 Pro is packed with advanced hardware and software that delivers a fluid and seamless performance. The phone has 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, claimed to be the fastest and safest charging solution at its price, enabling the 4025mAh battery to charge upto 50% within 20 minutes.

Moving on to the camera department, the Reno3 Pro can be a good companion for the shutterbugs. It sports a 64MP Zoom Quad-cam which includes 13MP Telephoto Lens, 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 2MP Mono Lens and 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens. Reno3 Pro caters to ultra-wide angle, normal, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x Digital zoom requirements.

Along with this, the device features the Ultra Dark Mode on the rear camera and Ultra Night Mode Algorithm in the front cameras. The Ultra Dark Mode makes clicking photographs in the dark much easier. When in ambient lighting lower than 1 lux, Ultra Dark Mode automatically turns on to help you capture scenarios that the human eye cannot.

When it comes to videography on Reno3 Pro, the Ultra Steady Video has evolved into Ultra Steady Video 2.0, with two modes for extreme and life scenarios respectively. Altitude assessment and compensation are carried out more accurately by Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The anti-shake effect, smoothness, and image quality are greatly improved with a high frame rate of 1080P 60fps on Ultra Steady Video mode and 1080P 30fps on brand new Ultra Steady Video Pro mode. Whether you are recording videos of moving objects, Ultra Steady Video 2.0 enhances stability for videos taken, minimising impact on clearness, while retaining slight motions to maintain an authentic visual expression. A great engineering feat that one must experience first-hand to believe it.

Coupled with Video Bokeh, Video Zoom and AI Beauty Mode, Reno3 Pro stimulates the imagination of users by rendering movie-like videos easily. Besides, Soloop, the Smart Video Editor, comes in handy for beginners who can confidently get it started to record life stories via videos.

I have been working with the Reno3 Pro for about a fortnight now and the device has impressed me a lot. A strikingly beautiful, fashionable and powerful smartphone, it’s 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display offers a visual treat for watching the latest movies on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. The main camera is perfect to capture every moment of your life in intricate detail to share with friends. You can record fantastic video and with such sharp and clear definition, you’ll feel like you are right back in the moment. Of course, the perfect selfie is always achievable too, thanks to the front facing camera which takes great photos in any light condition. In summary, the Reno3 Pro looks sharp, performs well, has a solid camera setup and battery life and provides a great user experience. Highly recommended.