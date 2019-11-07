Oppo Reno2 Z review: Rising front camera is a big draw here

The Reno2 Z, which also comes in Sky White colour, stands out for its superior 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images.

Last weekend, I decided to ditch my personal vehicle and instead take a ride on the Delhi Metro, the underlying idea being to become a responsible citizen and not contribute to the never-seen-before smog that our city was engulfed in. During the transit, I came across a youngster happily clicking away photos and videos of his friends and the surrounding smog-hidden scenarios at one of the Metro halts. A quick and snappy conversation between the two of us brought out his love and passion for his mobile phone (Oppo F11 Pro) with its motorised pop-up selfie camera. “It’s a cool feature (the elevating snapper), the camera comes out of the body when you require it and goes back to its original place once you are done using it. The best part, it gives me a full-screen experience,” he remarked.

At a time when every other handset maker is talking about ground-breaking innovation in their new phone’s cameras (front or rear), Oppo, the selfie-focused brand, seems to be marching ahead with newer features in its phones. The Chinese device maker is one that has perhaps capitalised most on the Indian consumer’s voracious appetite for selfies. The best part difference is its premium offerings won’t dig a hole in your pocket, as evidenced in Oppo Reno2 Z. Priced at Rs 29,990, this phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor, comes with a host of new features, thereby becoming popular with consumers here.

Our Luminous Black trial unit (8GB, 256GB) was a super cool device to play around with. The Reno2 Z, which also comes in Sky White colour, stands out for its superior 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images. It also features the Ultra Dark Mode for clear nights shots even under zero light conditions and Ultra Steady Video for super-stable videos on the go.

At the front, the smartphone adorns Oppo’s famed 16MP rising camera. The vertical rising front camera module is located at the top centre of the phone and can slide out in 0.74 seconds. With the sliding structure of the camera, it automatically stretches out when unlocked or when a user is taking photos. It will retract when not in use. The Reno2 Z comes with MTK P90 processor which incorporates one of the most powerful AI powerhouses, ensuring a very good gaming experience along with enhanced camera capabilities.

The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a powerful 4000 mAh battery for a good user experience. The 6.53-inch AMOLED panoramic screen in Reno2 Z comes with 5th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone features seamless, one-piece curved body with rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover. Again, this device’s full screen multitasking offers a great visual experience.

Oppo Reno2 Z is packed with high-end features. It looks great and works well; the best part is its speed. Its battery will support you throughout the day. In simple words, if you are on the lookout for a new device, pick this stylish Oppo phone, which is quite a performer too.