Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet, Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds launch in India today: Check full details

Oppo is set to launch a slew of devices, from Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones to Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India, today. The brand will also launch the flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds alongside.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES, OPPO PAD AIR, OPPO ENCO X2: LAUNCH TIME IN INDIA

Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet, and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds will be launched in India today, July 18. The launch event will kick off at 6pm IST.

HOW TO WATCH OPPO RENO 8 SERIES, OPPO PAD AIR, OPPO ENCO X2 LAUNCH IN INDIA

The launch will be live streamed through Oppo’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

You can also watch Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet, and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds launch live from the video embedded below.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES: WHAT TO EXPECT

The Reno 8 series is already a go in China and therefore, we have a rough idea of what to expect. That and from everything that Oppo has revealed leading into D-day, it seems the Reno 8 will be more or less similar to the version sold in China. The Reno 8 Pro is expected to be a rebranded Reno 8 Pro+.

To recall, the Reno 8 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at the centre housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 Pro+ has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. You also get Oppo’s custom Mari X Silicon NPU inside the phone.

Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Reno 8 meanwhile comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at one end housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP monochrome, and another 2MP macro camera. Battery and fast charging stats are same as the Reno 8 Pro+.

OPPO PAD AIR, OPPO ENCO X2: WHAT TO EXPECT

Oppo Pad Air is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and Oppo’s “AI system booster 2.1” that’s said to ensure smooth multitasking on the tablet. The design is sleek and premium-looking with what the brand is calling a “sunset dune 3D texture” paired with its “glow” aesthetic.

The Pad Air, Oppo says, has a screen that’s certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light eye comfort. The tablet tuns ColorOS 12 for Pad software. Oppo says the Pad Air will be the only tablet in its price segment that would allow users to switch from their existing Oppo phone’s screen to the tablet’s larger display.

Oppo will offer a stylus for this tablet –presumably sold separately— with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Enco X2 meanwhile are a pair of high-end truly wireless earbuds, successor to the Enco X, that support active noise cancellation and what Oppo is calling a segment-first “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording” that would allow users to record and play back audio “efficiently.” Oppo has worked with Dynaudioon “anext-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system” for the Enco X2 in addition to equipping them with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.