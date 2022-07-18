Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 rough cut: Quick first look at prices, specs, and more

Oppo launched a slew of devices, from Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones to Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in India, today. The brand also launched the flagship Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless earbuds alongside. Here’s a quick look at everything Oppo has announced with full details on specs, features, and pricing.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES RUNDOWN

Reno 8 series boots two models: Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8.

Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz in gaming mode and can peak 950nits. There is a hole punch cutout at the centre of this phone. Reno 8 has a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz and peak brightness of 800nits. The Reno 8 has a hole punch cutout at one end. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Reno 8 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Reno 8 has a Dimensity 1300 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. Both phones run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX766), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. You also get Oppo’s custom 6nm Mari Silicon X NPU inside the phone that enables, among other things, 4K ultra night mode video on the Reno 8 Pro. Reno 8 has the same primary and macro camera but instead of the ultrawide, you get a 2MP monochrome sensor here. Both phones have the same 32MP selfie shooter.

Both phones are powered by the same 4,500mAh battery and support 80W fast charging.

Reno 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 45,999. This is for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Reno 8 price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Reno 8 Pro will be available from July 19 and Reno 8 from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO PAD AIR RUNDOWN

Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixel) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. The Pad Air runs ColorOS 12 for Pad software.

Oppo will offer a stylus for this tablet, called Oppo Life smart stylus pen, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The tablet is further powered by a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is an 8MP camera on the rear of this tablet and another 5MP camera on the front. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support. There is no fingerprint reader.

Oppo Pad Air price in India starts at Rs 16,999. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 19,999. Oppo Pad Air will go on sale starting July 23 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO ENCO X2 RUNDOWN

Enco X2 wireless earbuds pack 11mm dynamic driver along with a 6mm planar diaphragm. They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and have a 20Hz – 40kHz frequency response.

They support active noise cancellation and what Oppo is calling a segment-first “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording.” The brand has worked with Dynaudioon on a “next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system” for the Enco X2 in addition to equipping them with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. These support the LHDC codec and are rated IP54.

Oppo claims the Enco X2 can deliver music play time of five hours (one-time charge) and 20 hours (with charging case) at 50% volume with ANC on.

Oppo has launched the Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 10,999. They will be available starting from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.