Oppo Reno 8 series launched with 80W fast charging, 50MP triple rear cameras: Check prices, specs

Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series in China. There are three models, the standard Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and more premium Reno 8 Pro+. The specs are interesting. The Reno 8 Pro, for one, brings the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip to the foray. Both the pro and pro plus Reno 8, also, come with Oppo’s custom Mari X Silicon NPU seen inside the flagship Find X5 Pro. All the three phones boot Android 12 software and support 80W fast charging. Oppo Reno 8 price in China start at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,000). Oppo Reno 8 Pro starts at CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,000). Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ has a starting price of CNY 3699 (roughly Rs 43,000). Oppo Reno 8 series is exclusive to China at the time of writing. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

OPPO RENO 8 PRO+ SPECS, FEATURES

Reno 8 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at the centre housing a 32MP selfie camera— this has autofocus.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip, same as the OnePlus 10R (first impressions). This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 Pro+ has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OPPO RENO 8 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Reno 8 Pro has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at one end housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Camera, battery, and fast charging specs are same as the pro plus model.

OPPO RENO 8 SPECS, FEATURES

Reno 8 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at one end housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 8

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP monochrome, and another 2MP macro camera.

Battery and fast charging stats are same as the Reno 8 Pro+ and Reno 8 Pro.

OPPO RENO 8 SERIES PRICE

Oppo Reno 8 price in China start at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,000). This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get it with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, too, for CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 31,500). A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,000).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in China start at CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,000). This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get it with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, too, for CNY 3199 (roughly Rs 37,250). A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 41,000).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ price in China start at CNY 3699 (roughly Rs 43,000). This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 46,600).