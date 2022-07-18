Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro with 80W fast charging, 50MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Oppo, today, launched the Reno 8 series of smartphones in India. The Reno 8 series spawns two models: Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. While the Reno 8 is pretty similar to the model sold in China, the Reno 8 Pro India model is a rebranded Reno 8 Pro+. Alongside the Reno 8 series, Oppo has also launched its first tablet— Oppo Pad Air— and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India.

OPPO RENO 8 PRO, RENO 8 PRICES IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Reno 8 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 45,999. This is for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Reno 8 price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Reno 8 Pro will be available from July 19 and Reno 8 from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO RENO 8 PRO, RENO 8 SPECS FEATURES

Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at the centre housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX766), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. You also get Oppo’s custom 6nm Mari Silicon X NPU inside the phone that enables, among other things, 4K ultra night mode video on the Reno 8 Pro.

Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 meanwhile has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a hole punch cutout at one end housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP monochrome, and another 2MP macro camera.

Battery and fast charging stats are same as the Reno 8 Pro+.

While Reno 8 Pro comes in glazed green and glazed black finishes, Reno 8 comes in shimmer gold and shimmer black.