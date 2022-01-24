Oppo Reno 7 series with OnePlus 9RT-like 50MP main camera to launch in India on February 4

The series will boot two models, the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7.

Oppo Reno 7 series will officially arrive in India on February 4, Oppo confirmed on Monday. The series will boot two models, the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7. It seems the Reno 7 SE isn’t headed to India, at this point. The company had only just recently teased the launch of Reno 7 series, in India, highlighting its high-res cameras. Today, it’s sharing the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7’s design and launch date.

The Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will come with what Oppo is calling “glow” design. The phones will have a glass back and flat sides—this will be made of metal in the pro model. The glass will have a matte texture, but will have a “shiny” appearance at the same time. Oppo claims it is using the same tech that’s used in the aviation industry to design the phones’ back panel. The Reno 7 Pro, additionally, will also come with 3D “breathing” lights around the camera module that will pulsate when you get a call, message, or during charging.

Oppo has confirmed the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will be available in Startails Blue and Starlight Black colours.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 specs and features

Both phones (along with the Reno 7 SE) were launched in China late last year. The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

For photography, the Reno 7 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor like the OnePlus 9RT). On the front, the Reno 7 Pro has a 32MP (Sony IMX709 sensor) selfie camera.

The Reno 7 has a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and has a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The Reno 7’s triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 64MP main sensor. On the front, it has the same selfie camera as the Reno 7.

Both phones are based on Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software.