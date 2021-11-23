Oppo Reno 7 series with iPhone 13-like design listed online ahead of November 25 launch

For photography, the Reno 7 will come with a 64MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP depth camera.

Oppo Reno 7 series will officially break cover in China on November 25. Ahead of launch, two models in the series, namely Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7, have been listed on e-commerce website JD with press renders and key specs leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to have a third model, the Reno 7 SE, though that’s yet to make an appearance on the website.

The most striking aspect of Oppo’s Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 is their design. Both phones have squared-out sides (and rounded corners) very reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. The front also seems flattened-out, in sharp contrast to Oppo’s past flagship phones that housed near borderless screens. As is customary with all Oppo phones, the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will come in some unique finishes. Both phones will come with a hole punch cut-out.

As for specs, the listing suggests that the Reno 7 Pro will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max system-on-chip with up to 12GB RAM. It’s also said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

For photography, the Reno 7 Pro will come with a 50MP main, 13MP portrait/2x telephoto, and 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera. According to some leaks, the Reno 7 Pro’s back camera module will come with accent lighting at the base.

The Reno 7, meanwhile, is said to come with the same screen as the Reno 7 Pro but with a slower 90Hz panel. The battery capacity is also said to be the same as the pro model but it will support slower 60W charging in comparison.

Under the hood, it is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM.

