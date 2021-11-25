Oppo Reno 7 series launched with 90Hz AMOLED screen, triple cameras and more: Specs, price, other details

The series spawns three models—Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE.
Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China on Thursday, November 25. The series spawns three models—Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE. The trio boasts of 90Hz AMOLED screens, triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh batteries, and 5G support. The Reno 7 SE is the most affordable of the lot, the Reno 7 Pro the most high-end.
Oppo Reno 7 series price, availability
The Reno 7 Pro 5G starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,140) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,650). The Reno 7 5G will come in three configurations—8GB/128GB for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,475), 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,980), and 12GB/256GB for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,480). The Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will be available in China starting December 3.
Also Read | OnePlus RT, ‘OnePlus 9RT for India’ tipped to launch on December 16; OnePlus Buds Z2 to tag along
The Reno 7 SE 5G starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,650) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,000). The Reno 7 SE will be available in China starting December 17.
Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.
Oppo Reno 7 series specs and features
The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
For photography, the Reno 7 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, unspecified ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera module has an breathing LED light at the base that serves double duty as a notification reminder. On the front, the Reno 7 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera.
The Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE are essentially the same phones with slightly watered-down specs. The Reno 7 is obviously closer to the pro model with its flat-out iPhone 13-like design though it lacks the fancy lighting around the back cameras. Both phones have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out.
While the Reno 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Reno 7 SE has a MediaTek Dimensity 900. Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery but while the Reno 7 supports 60W fast charging, the SE model tops out at 33W.
The Reno 7’s triple rear camera setup has a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. The Reno 7 SE has a 48MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for depth. The Reno 7 has a 32MP selfie camera while the Reno 7 SE has a 16MP shooter on the front.
All the three phones are based on Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software.
Also Read | Redmi Note 11T 5G effect: Motorola to launch Moto G31 in India on November 29
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.