Oppo Reno 7 series launched with 90Hz AMOLED screen, triple cameras and more: Specs, price, other details

Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China on Thursday, November 25. The series spawns three models—Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE. The trio boasts of 90Hz AMOLED screens, triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh batteries, and 5G support. The Reno 7 SE is the most affordable of the lot, the Reno 7 Pro the most high-end.

Oppo Reno 7 series price, availability

The Reno 7 Pro 5G starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,140) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,650). The Reno 7 5G will come in three configurations—8GB/128GB for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,475), 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,980), and 12GB/256GB for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,480). The Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will be available in China starting December 3.

The Reno 7 SE 5G starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,650) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,000). The Reno 7 SE will be available in China starting December 17.

Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Oppo Reno 7 series specs and features

The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

For photography, the Reno 7 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, unspecified ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera module has an breathing LED light at the base that serves double duty as a notification reminder. On the front, the Reno 7 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G

The Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE are essentially the same phones with slightly watered-down specs. The Reno 7 is obviously closer to the pro model with its flat-out iPhone 13-like design though it lacks the fancy lighting around the back cameras. Both phones have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out.

While the Reno 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Reno 7 SE has a MediaTek Dimensity 900. Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery but while the Reno 7 supports 60W fast charging, the SE model tops out at 33W.

The Reno 7’s triple rear camera setup has a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. The Reno 7 SE has a 48MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for depth. The Reno 7 has a 32MP selfie camera while the Reno 7 SE has a 16MP shooter on the front.

All the three phones are based on Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software.

