Oppo Reno 7 5G versus Reno 7 Pro 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G have officially been launched in India. These phones bring lots of aesthetic changes and improved cameras, keeping rest of the package largely same as their predecessors. Both phones come with a glass body, 90Hz AMOLED screens, MediaTek chips, triple camera setup, and 4,500mAh batteries with 65W fast charging.

The biggest upgrades, expectedly, have been reserved for the pro model. The Reno 7 is more iterative, in comparison. Here’s everything to know about the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G and how they stack up against each other:

— The Reno 7 Pro borrows from the latest iPhones to give you an all-out flat rectangular slab design. The Reno 7 is curvier in comparison, though, still not as much as past Reno phones—the screen is flat.

— The Reno 7 Pro is made of glass and metal. The Reno 7 uses glass and plastic. Both Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 have a matte in-hand feel and brushed finish. The pro model has a metal frame which is also soft to the touch. The Reno 7 has a glossy plastic frame.

— The Reno 7 Pro’s back camera system is two-step with metal at the top and ceramic on the lower end. The module is surrounded by a breathing light strip that glows when you receive a phone call, message, and during charging. This is absent in the Reno 7.

— The Reno 7 Pro weighs 180g and measures 7.45mm in thickness. The Reno 7 weighs 173g and measures 7.81mm.

— The Reno 7 Pro has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It can top 920nits and play HDR10+ content. The Reno 7 has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It can top 800nits and can also play HDR10+ content. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

— Both phones have a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The pro model’s display can intelligently increase the touch sampling rate to up to 1000Hz in supported games (this works in League of Legends Mobile only at the time of writing). Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader in both phones.

— The Reno 7 Pro is powered by a customised version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 called Dimensity 1200-Max. Oppo says it has worked with MediaTek on this chip to enhance the phone’s display to bring improved colour and contrast to HDR content and camera output to reduce blur in images shot with the front camera. The Reno 7 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip.

— The Reno 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The Reno 7 has 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 storage. Software is ColorOS 12 based on Android 11.

— Both phones come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support (compliant charger ships in the box).

— The Reno 7 Pro has a 50MP main (Sony IMX766), 8MP ultrawide-angle, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (Sony IMX709) camera. The Reno 7 has a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it also has a 32MP camera, but the sensor is unspecified. Both phones can record 4K@30fps with the rear and 1080p@30fps with the front camera.

— The Reno 7 Pro packs some additional features like better haptics and NFC. There is no ingress protection in either the Reno 7 Pro or Reno 7. The pro Reno 7 does not have a headphone jack.

— The Reno 7 supports more standalone and non-standalone 5G bands—5G SA: 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/78 and 5G NSA: 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78. The Reno 7 Pro supports n1/3/5/7/8/38/41/28A/28B/77/78.

— The Reno 7 Pro price in India is Rs 39,999 (12GB/256GB). The Reno 7 will be available for Rs 28,999 (8GB/256GB).