Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G to launch in India soon, company confirms

Oppo has confirmed the India launch of the Reno 7 Series. The series, featuring the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7SE 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, was launched last year in China alongside some special edition handsets.

Last month, the Oppo Reno 7 Series India price was tipped and it has been speculated that the phones would have the same specifications and features as the Chinese variants. The Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC.

Oppo India tweeted that the Oppo Reno 7 Series would launch in India soon on Flipkart. The phones will get “World’s first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor (32-megapixel)”, customised by Oppo, and an 1/1.56-inch “Flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor (50-megapixel)”. These sensors are present in the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. Oppo has also teased the Oppo Reno 7 Series on its official website.

The Chinese company had earlier tweeted a teaser, hinting at the launch of the Reno 7 Series in India.

An earlier report had speculated that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G could cost between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could retail for Rs 41,000-Rs. 43,000. However, the report did not reveal the variants that Oppo could launch in India.

During the launch of the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 7 Series, the company also launched the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red, and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition. The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is a redesign, while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition comes with special content such as a rocket cannon-shaped box, a special case, and themes.

Oppo shipped 6.2 million smartphones in India during and had a market share of 13%.