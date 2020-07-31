Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with attractive gradient design and whopping 65W fast charging

The Reno 4 Pro’s other key selling feature (apart from its fast charging credentials) is its thin and light-weight design.

Days after launching the flagship Find X2, Oppo has launched a new mid-tier phone called the Reno 4 Pro in India. The Reno 4 Pro being launched in India is the global variant of the phone already selling in China with the same name, though there are some big differences when it comes to all-round hardware. The biggest difference, perhaps is the lack of 5G on the global variant. The global Reno 4 Pro launched in India also has four cameras on the rear while the variant being sold in China has only three.

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in India at a price of Rs 34,990. This is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available for buying in India from August 5 via both online and offline sales channels namely, Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha, and Poorvika.

In terms of core specs, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch 1080p+ curved Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and punch hole cutout — this houses a 32MP camera. Oppo calls it a 3D borderless sense display, though it isn’t as “borderless” as the one on the Find X2 Pro, or even some of the other near all-screen phones in the market today. The phone has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Reno 4 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (this is non-expandable). The dual SIM phone runs Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 software on top of Android 10. The phone is further fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging which is claimed to top it up in just 36 minutes. Oppo is bundling a compliant charger in the box.

The global variant of the Reno 4 Pro, which Oppo is launching in India, comes with four rear cameras. There’s a main 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras for depth and macros respectively.

The Reno 4 Pro’s other key selling feature (apart from its fast charging credentials) is its thin and light-weight design. At 7.7mm and 161g, the Reno 4 Pro is one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones around. It is attractive too, with a gradient design, available in Starry Night and Silky White colourways, plus soft matte finish.

The Reno 4 Pro isn’t Oppo’s answer to the OnePlus Nord, and while we would have liked it to be more aggressively priced, the phone sure has some standout features to make it look interesting. We will have more to say about the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in our full review coming soon.