Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch date: Phone with 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera to debut in India in early March

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has announced the launch date for its upcoming product Reno 3 Pro. The awaited launch will take place on March 2. The phone will be packed with 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera which is being promoted as the USP of the phone. Reno 3 Pro reportedly is the first smartphone to have dual punch hole camera with the 44-megapixel selfie camera. The Indian subsidiary of the Oppo Mobile has confirmed the launch date via a 15-second teaser video on YouTube. The video teaser also confirmed the actual placement of the dual selfie camera which has been placed at the top left of the screen.

The Indian edition of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro edition due to be launched here will be different from the edition which was launched in China earlier in December last year. The Chinese version of Reno 3 Pro had only a single selfie camera compared to the dual punch-hole camera in the Indian Reno 3 Pro. Chinese Oppo Reno 3 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system. The Chinese version supports 5G connectivity whereas the Indian edition will be launched with 4G specifications only. Vice president and head of R&D, Oppo Mobile India Tasleem Arif confirmed the connectivity bandwidth available in the Reno 3 Pro. However, he or the company hasn’t revealed about the processor inside the upcoming phone.

Another marked difference between the Indian and the Chinese versions of the phone will be the display of the phone. The Chinese edition has a curved display while based on the promotional materials released by the company, we can say that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India could sport a flat display. Indian phone buyers will not have the luxury of choosing the phone from the same set of colours which were available for the Chinese buyers. The company is likely to divulge more details on the features and hardware of Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the promotional materials as the official launch date inches closer.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is likely to run on a 4,025mAh battery equipped with OPPO’s VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology which the company claims can charge a 4000mAh battery to 67 per cent in 30 minutes and 100 per cent in 73 minutes.

The Chinese edition of Reno 3 Pro starts at Yuan 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approximately) for the 8GB +128GB variant. However, the Indian edition is likely to be launched with a slightly lower price given the absence of 5G connectivity in the phone.