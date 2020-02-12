Oppo Reno 2F price slashed; check new rate

The Oppo Reno 2F smartphone comes with dual Nano SIM card facility.

Are you planning to buy a new ‘Oppo’ smartphone? The time is right for you as Oppo is selling the ‘Reno 2F’ with a discount of Rs 2,000. Originally priced at Rs 23,990, one can get the smartphone at Rs 21,990. The new price is reflected both on online and offline markets. The smartphone was launched last year in August alongside Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z.

In the beginning, the smartphone was sold at Rs 25,990, however, the price was slashed to Rs 23,990 in November 2019. The Oppo Reno 2F comes with quad rear camera setup and has a selfie camera module. Apart from good camera performance, the smartphone has a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 394 PPI pixel density, 16M colour support, and VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

The Oppo Reno 2F smartphone comes with dual Nano SIM card facility. It features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 per cent. The smartphone runs on Android v9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 operating system. It features a 4000 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 2.0GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor.

The quad rear camera setup of the Oppo Reno 2F has 48 (Ultra-clear Main Camera)+8 (Wide Angle Lens)+2 (Mono Lens)+2 (Portrait Lens) MP camera. However, the front camera is 16 MP. It features 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone is available in two colour variants- Lake Green and Sky White.

For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 2F comes with GPRS, EDGE, HSPA+, WCDMA, 4G, TD-LTE, FDD. The smartphone also features ‘Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0’. Besides this, Oppo offers Type-C cable, a SIM tray ejector, pre-applied screen protector, protective case, booklet with a warranty card and quick guide in the phone box.