Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: The phone with the wow factor

What makes the Chinese device maker Oppo a hot commodity in the superhot India smartphone market? A pertinent query that this reviewer had posed to two key Oppo India executives \u2013 Will Yang (brand director) and Tasleem Arif (R&D head and vice-president) \u2013 and their response was pretty spontaneous: \u201cInnovation is our motto and with every launch we try to raise the bar. Our product strategy is based on three key focus areas: design, photography innovation and fast charge technology.\u201d The company has a strong focus on photography, especially selfie technology for the youthful consumers. No wonder, Oppo is known in industry circles as the \u201cSelfie Expert.\u201d Truth be told, the Indian consumer was yet to come to terms with Oppo\u2019s most recent device, F11 Pro, presently the most trending device in town with its 48MP Ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, a panoramic screen, among other mouth-watering features. The company has brought out yet another innovation, this time it is the Reno 10x Zoom that boasts of many industry-first innovations. There\u2019s a triple rear camera which supports 10x Hybrid Zoom technology, its first-of-its-kind shark-fin rising camera takes mere 0.8 seconds to rise for capturing great selfies, the phone\u2019s pretty attractive and has an elegant, sturdy design and , the display is superb for indulging in visual entertainment. Reno 10x Zoom comes in two stellar colours\u2014Ocean Green and Jet Black. The 8+256 GB variant is priced at Rs 49,990, while the 6+128 GB variant carries a price tag of `39,990. I have been using the phone for the past few days and it is an all-and-out show stealer with its camera prowess, its shark fin rising camera (reminds me of Steven Spielberg\u2019s Jaws from the eighties) is especially a huge draw among the users. This design feat of selfie camera has also helped the Reno series achieve an astounding 93.1% screen to body ratio, company officials claim. The uniquely designed smartphone has a sleek unified body with O Dot and bulge-less camera. It offers a design which is naturally sleek and features a seamless silhouette with a smooth surface at the back for a premium look. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that ensures a seamless experience with a top-level hardware configuration. The hardware is backed with HyperBoost 2.0 which includes GameBoost, SystemBoost, and AppBoost that brings significant performance improvements in terms of game experience, system speed and APP opening speed, respectively. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge and is backed by a massive 4065 mAh battery. Along with the 10x Hybrid Zoom technology, the device boasts of 60x digital zoom, said to be the first one in the industry. It also packs Dolby Atmos which helps in providing a great audio experience; I checked out numerous snack videos from YouTube and without doubt, this Oppo innovation truly becomes a portable movie theatre in your hand. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is equipped with an advanced camera system. It embodies a triple rear 48MP + 8MP (wide angle) + 13MP (telephoto), which supports features like 10x hybrid zoom, dual OIS, Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Dazzle Colour Mode and 4K video. The 48MP camera boasts of a Sony IMX586 sensor and F1.7 aperture which improves the light sensing capability required for capturing clearer images. The device also features Portrait Mode 2.0, which makes shooting portraits more professional with five artistic style effects, helping users shoot highly optimised magazine-level portraits. As mentioned earlier, the Reno 10x Zoom features a shark fin rising camera that ensures a full screen and sleek back cover. The 16 MP rising camera guarantees a structure that can withstand over five years of usage and comes equipped with drop protection as the phone senses when it is in free-fall to automatically retract selfie camera. The rear camera is entirely hidden under the back cover which gives a unique bulge-less user experience. In summary, the Reno 10x Zoom is a great piece of innovation from the R&D folks at Oppo, packed with high-end features. It is visually appealing and works well; the best part is its speed. Its great all-round performance, plus its shark fin camera will have a lasting impression on you. Highly recommended, if you can afford it.